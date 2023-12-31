When the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the Dallas Stars on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Jarred Tinordi light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Jarred Tinordi score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2700 (Bet $10 to win $270.00 if he scores a goal)

Tinordi stats and insights

Tinordi is yet to score through 16 games this season.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Stars this season, but has not scored.

Tinordi has zero points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 105 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Tinordi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:45 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:08 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 3 0 3 17:29 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 5-2 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:33 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-1 11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:50 Away W 5-3 11/4/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 22:02 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:39 Away L 8-1

Blackhawks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

