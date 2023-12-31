Sunday's contest at Beeghly Center has the Youngstown State Penguins (4-9) going head to head against the IUPUI Jaguars (2-10) at 12:00 PM ET on December 31. Our computer prediction projects a 68-61 victory for Youngstown State, who are favored by our model.

The Jaguars' last game was a 60-49 loss to Robert Morris on Friday.

IUPUI vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

IUPUI vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 68, IUPUI 61

Other Horizon Predictions

IUPUI Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Jaguars took down the Eastern Illinois Panthers at home on November 6 by a score of 77-72.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, IUPUI is 2-4 (.333%) -- tied for the 26th-most losses.

IUPUI Leaders

Katie Davidson: 18.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

18.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Abby Wolterman: 8.4 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

8.4 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Faith Stinson: 7.4 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 19.5 3PT% (8-for-41)

7.4 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 19.5 3PT% (8-for-41) Jaela Johnson: 8.7 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (17-for-58)

8.7 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (17-for-58) Logan Lewis: 4.9 PTS, 31.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

IUPUI Performance Insights

The Jaguars put up 62.9 points per game (238th in college basketball) while giving up 78.8 per outing (345th in college basketball). They have a -191 scoring differential and have been outscored by 15.9 points per game.

IUPUI has averaged 4.6 fewer points in Horizon play (58.3) than overall (62.9).

The Jaguars are scoring more points at home (66.2 per game) than on the road (62.5).

At home, IUPUI gives up 77.0 points per game. Away, it gives up 79.3.

