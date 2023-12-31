The Youngstown State Penguins (4-9) carry a three-game losing streak into a home contest against the IUPUI Jaguars (2-10), who have lost three straight as well. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game

IUPUI Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

IUPUI vs. Youngstown State Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars score an average of 62.9 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 59.1 the Penguins give up.

When it scores more than 59.1 points, IUPUI is 2-4.

Youngstown State has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.9 points.

The 58.0 points per game the Penguins average are 20.8 fewer points than the Jaguars give up (78.8).

This year the Penguins are shooting 39.9% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Jaguars concede.

IUPUI Leaders

Katie Davidson: 18.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

18.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Abby Wolterman: 8.4 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

8.4 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Faith Stinson: 7.4 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 19.5 3PT% (8-for-41)

7.4 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 19.5 3PT% (8-for-41) Jaela Johnson: 8.7 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (17-for-58)

8.7 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (17-for-58) Logan Lewis: 4.9 PTS, 31.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

IUPUI Schedule