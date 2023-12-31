How to Watch the IUPUI vs. Youngstown State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Youngstown State Penguins (4-9) carry a three-game losing streak into a home contest against the IUPUI Jaguars (2-10), who have lost three straight as well. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
IUPUI Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
IUPUI vs. Youngstown State Scoring Comparison
- The Jaguars score an average of 62.9 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 59.1 the Penguins give up.
- When it scores more than 59.1 points, IUPUI is 2-4.
- Youngstown State has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.9 points.
- The 58.0 points per game the Penguins average are 20.8 fewer points than the Jaguars give up (78.8).
- This year the Penguins are shooting 39.9% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Jaguars concede.
IUPUI Leaders
- Katie Davidson: 18.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
- Abby Wolterman: 8.4 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
- Faith Stinson: 7.4 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 19.5 3PT% (8-for-41)
- Jaela Johnson: 8.7 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (17-for-58)
- Logan Lewis: 4.9 PTS, 31.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)
IUPUI Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|L 84-74
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|12/20/2023
|South Florida
|L 85-49
|Massimino Court
|12/29/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|L 60-49
|UPMC Events Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|-
|Beeghly Center
|1/4/2024
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|1/11/2024
|Wright State
|-
|IUPUI Gymnasium
