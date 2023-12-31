The Cleveland State Vikings (7-5, 1-1 Horizon League) face a fellow Horizon League squad, the IUPUI Jaguars (3-9, 0-2 Horizon League), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

IUPUI vs. Cleveland State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other IUPUI Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

IUPUI Players to Watch

Jlynn Counter: 16.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Bryce Monroe: 11.0 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.0 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK DJ Jackson: 8.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Kidtrell Blocker: 7.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Qwanzi Samuels: 4.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cleveland State Players to Watch

Tristan Enaruna: 17.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

17.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Drew Lowder: 13.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Tujautae Williams: 12.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Tevin Smith: 7.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Dylan Arnett: 5.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

IUPUI vs. Cleveland State Stat Comparison

IUPUI Rank IUPUI AVG Cleveland State AVG Cleveland State Rank 338th 65.3 Points Scored 75.0 180th 326th 78.5 Points Allowed 69.3 136th 356th 29.9 Rebounds 36.5 188th 260th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 12.5 17th 363rd 3.3 3pt Made 6.8 235th 346th 10.0 Assists 11.3 310th 294th 13.3 Turnovers 11.4 146th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.