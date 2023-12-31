The Cleveland State Vikings (7-5, 1-1 Horizon League) face a fellow Horizon League squad, the IUPUI Jaguars (3-9, 0-2 Horizon League), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

IUPUI vs. Cleveland State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other IUPUI Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

IUPUI Players to Watch

  • Jlynn Counter: 16.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Bryce Monroe: 11.0 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • DJ Jackson: 8.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kidtrell Blocker: 7.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Qwanzi Samuels: 4.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cleveland State Players to Watch

  • Tristan Enaruna: 17.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Drew Lowder: 13.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tujautae Williams: 12.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tevin Smith: 7.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Dylan Arnett: 5.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

IUPUI vs. Cleveland State Stat Comparison

IUPUI Rank IUPUI AVG Cleveland State AVG Cleveland State Rank
338th 65.3 Points Scored 75.0 180th
326th 78.5 Points Allowed 69.3 136th
356th 29.9 Rebounds 36.5 188th
260th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 12.5 17th
363rd 3.3 3pt Made 6.8 235th
346th 10.0 Assists 11.3 310th
294th 13.3 Turnovers 11.4 146th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.