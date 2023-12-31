The Cleveland State Vikings (9-5, 2-1 Horizon League) will try to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the IUPUI Jaguars (5-9, 1-2 Horizon League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cleveland State vs. IUPUI matchup.

IUPUI vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

IUPUI vs. Cleveland State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cleveland State Moneyline IUPUI Moneyline

IUPUI vs. Cleveland State Betting Trends

IUPUI has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have not covered the spread when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this year (in four opportunities).

Cleveland State is 8-3-2 ATS this season.

Vikings games have hit the over six out of 13 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.