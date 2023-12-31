The Cleveland State Vikings (9-5, 2-1 Horizon League) hope to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the IUPUI Jaguars (5-9, 1-2 Horizon League) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

IUPUI vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

IUPUI Stats Insights

The Jaguars are shooting 43.8% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 44% the Vikings' opponents have shot this season.

IUPUI has compiled a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44% from the field.

The Vikings are the rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars rank 268th.

The Jaguars put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Vikings allow their opponents to score (69.6).

IUPUI is 3-2 when it scores more than 69.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

IUPUI Home & Away Comparison

At home IUPUI is scoring 71.2 points per game, 7.2 more than it is averaging on the road (64).

At home, the Jaguars allow 66.5 points per game. On the road, they give up 86.2.

IUPUI knocks down more 3-pointers at home (4 per game) than on the road (3.2). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (23.8%) than on the road (23.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

IUPUI Upcoming Schedule