The Cleveland State Vikings (9-5, 2-1 Horizon League) hope to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the IUPUI Jaguars (5-9, 1-2 Horizon League) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

IUPUI vs. Cleveland State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

IUPUI Stats Insights

  • The Jaguars are shooting 43.8% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 44% the Vikings' opponents have shot this season.
  • IUPUI has compiled a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44% from the field.
  • The Vikings are the rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars rank 268th.
  • The Jaguars put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Vikings allow their opponents to score (69.6).
  • IUPUI is 3-2 when it scores more than 69.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

IUPUI Home & Away Comparison

  • At home IUPUI is scoring 71.2 points per game, 7.2 more than it is averaging on the road (64).
  • At home, the Jaguars allow 66.5 points per game. On the road, they give up 86.2.
  • IUPUI knocks down more 3-pointers at home (4 per game) than on the road (3.2). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (23.8%) than on the road (23.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

IUPUI Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Lindenwood L 73-67 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/21/2023 Defiance W 90-67 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/29/2023 Detroit Mercy W 67-55 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/31/2023 Cleveland State - Indiana Farmers Coliseum
1/4/2024 @ Robert Morris - UPMC Events Center
1/7/2024 @ Youngstown State - Beeghly Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.