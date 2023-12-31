How to Watch IUPUI vs. Cleveland State on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (9-5, 2-1 Horizon League) hope to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the IUPUI Jaguars (5-9, 1-2 Horizon League) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+.
IUPUI vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Robert Morris vs Green Bay (1:00 PM ET | December 31)
- Detroit Mercy vs Purdue Fort Wayne (2:00 PM ET | December 31)
IUPUI Stats Insights
- The Jaguars are shooting 43.8% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 44% the Vikings' opponents have shot this season.
- IUPUI has compiled a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44% from the field.
- The Vikings are the rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars rank 268th.
- The Jaguars put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Vikings allow their opponents to score (69.6).
- IUPUI is 3-2 when it scores more than 69.6 points.
IUPUI Home & Away Comparison
- At home IUPUI is scoring 71.2 points per game, 7.2 more than it is averaging on the road (64).
- At home, the Jaguars allow 66.5 points per game. On the road, they give up 86.2.
- IUPUI knocks down more 3-pointers at home (4 per game) than on the road (3.2). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (23.8%) than on the road (23.9%).
IUPUI Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Lindenwood
|L 73-67
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Defiance
|W 90-67
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 67-55
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|Cleveland State
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|@ Robert Morris
|-
|UPMC Events Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Youngstown State
|-
|Beeghly Center
