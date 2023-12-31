The Indiana Hoosiers (10-1) will be trying to extend a seven-game home winning run when taking on the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-5) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 12:30 PM ET on BTN.

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: BTN

Indiana vs. Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Illini score an average of 75.1 points per game, 18.6 more points than the 56.5 the Hoosiers give up to opponents.

Illinois has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 56.5 points.

Indiana is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 75.1 points.

The 80.9 points per game the Hoosiers score are 18.4 more points than the Fighting Illini give up (62.5).

Indiana has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 62.5 points.

Illinois is 6-4 when allowing fewer than 80.9 points.

This season the Hoosiers are shooting 51.0% from the field, 9.5% higher than the Fighting Illini give up.

The Fighting Illini shoot 46.3% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Hoosiers concede.

Indiana Leaders

MacKenzie Holmes: 18.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 65.6 FG%

18.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 65.6 FG% Sara Scalia: 16.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.6 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (35-for-73)

16.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.6 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (35-for-73) Yarden Garzon: 12.9 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

12.9 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Chloe Moore-McNeil: 7.8 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 43.4 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

7.8 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 43.4 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Sydney Parrish: 9.0 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (15-for-50)

