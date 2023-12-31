Who’s the Best Team in the Horizon? See our Weekly Women's Horizon Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Horizon, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
Horizon Power Rankings
1. Green Bay
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 26-3
- Overall Rank: 35th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 43rd
- Last Game: W 85-72 vs Cleveland State
Next Game
- Opponent: Purdue Fort Wayne
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
2. Cleveland State
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 26-5
- Overall Rank: 100th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 268th
- Last Game: L 85-72 vs Green Bay
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Milwaukee
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
3. Purdue Fort Wayne
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 22-7
- Overall Rank: 117th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 161st
- Last Game: W 65-55 vs Milwaukee
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Green Bay
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
4. Wright State
- Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 170th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 194th
- Last Game: W 80-77 vs Robert Morris
Next Game
- Opponent: Milwaukee
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
5. Detroit Mercy
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 19-12
- Overall Rank: 180th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 339th
- Last Game: W 72-66 vs Florida A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: Northern Kentucky
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
6. Milwaukee
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 221st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 305th
- Last Game: L 65-55 vs Purdue Fort Wayne
Next Game
- Opponent: Cleveland State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
7. Oakland
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 8-18
- Overall Rank: 269th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 168th
- Last Game: W 89-79 vs Northern Kentucky
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Youngstown State
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
8. Youngstown State
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Overall Rank: 271st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 304th
- Last Game: W 58-56 vs IUPUI
Next Game
- Opponent: Oakland
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
9. Robert Morris
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 8-19
- Overall Rank: 275th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 285th
- Last Game: L 80-77 vs Wright State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Purdue Fort Wayne
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
10. Northern Kentucky
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-26
- Overall Rank: 314th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 151st
- Last Game: L 89-79 vs Oakland
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Detroit Mercy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
11. IUPUI
- Current Record: 2-11 | Projected Record: 3-26
- Overall Rank: 325th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 250th
- Last Game: L 58-56 vs Youngstown State
Next Game
- Opponent: Detroit Mercy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
