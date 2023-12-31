Gardner Minshew has a decent matchup when his Indianapolis Colts play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Raiders have allowed 210.5 passing yards per game, 11th in the league.

Minshew has thrown for 2,940 yards (210.0 per game) this season while completing 62.5% of his passes, with 14 TD passes and nine picks. Minshew has also helped out via the running game, running for 88 rushing yards (6.3 per game) and three touchdowns on 31 carries.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Minshew and the Colts with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minshew vs. the Raiders

Minshew vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games Las Vegas has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of one opposing player this year.

The Raiders have cenceded 11 players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Las Vegas has given up at least two passing touchdowns to six quarterbacks in 2023.

The Raiders have allowed at least three TD passes in an outing to two opposing QBs this season.

The 210.5 passing yards per game conceded by the Raiders defense makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

The Raiders' defense is ranked 10th in the NFL with 19 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Watch Colts vs Raiders on Fubo!

Gardner Minshew Passing Props vs. the Raiders

Passing Yards: 231.5 (-115)

231.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-105)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Minshew with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Minshew Passing Insights

Minshew has finished above his passing yards total six times this year (54.5%).

The Colts have passed 56.1% of the time and run 43.9% this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Minshew's 6.6 yards per attempt rank 22nd in the league.

In nine of 14 games this season, Minshew completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs four times.

He has 50.0% of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (17).

Minshew has passed 56 times out of his 443 total attempts while in the red zone (38.1% of his team's red zone plays).

Gardner Minshew Rushing Props vs the Raiders

Rushing Yards: 4.5 (-110)

Minshew Rushing Insights

Minshew has hit the rushing yards over in five of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

Minshew has scored at least one rushing touchdown in two of his games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has seven red zone carries for 8.1% of the team share (his team runs on 58.5% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Minshew's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Falcons 12/24/2023 Week 16 20-for-37 / 201 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 12/16/2023 Week 15 18-for-28 / 215 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 12/10/2023 Week 14 26-for-39 / 240 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/3/2023 Week 13 26-for-42 / 312 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/26/2023 Week 12 24-for-41 / 251 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 6 YDS / 1 TD

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.