On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Dallas Stars. Is Connor Bedard going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bedard stats and insights

  • In 12 of 35 games this season, Bedard has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
  • Bedard has picked up one goal and six assists on the power play.
  • Bedard averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Stars defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Stars are giving up 105 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Bedard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:51 Away L 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Jets 2 2 0 18:53 Home W 2-1 OT
12/23/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:50 Away L 7-5
12/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:11 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 21:52 Home W 3-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 23:16 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:31 Away L 7-1
12/12/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 19:27 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 21:34 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:54 Home W 3-1

Blackhawks vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

