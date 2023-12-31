The Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) hit the road to square off against the Indianapolis Colts (8-7) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

How to Watch Colts vs. Raiders

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

Colts Insights

This year, the Colts score four more points per game (23.6) than the Raiders surrender (19.6).

The Colts collect 334.4 yards per game, just 1.7 more than the 332.7 the Raiders give up per contest.

This season, Indianapolis averages 113.2 yards per game on the ground, just nine fewer yards than Las Vegas allows per outing (122.2).

The Colts have 21 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Raiders.

Colts Home Performance

The Colts score 27 points per game in home games (3.4 more than their overall average), and give up 26.6 at home (1.8 more than overall).

The Colts rack up 375.9 yards per game at home (41.5 more than their overall average), and concede 356.9 at home (5.5 more than overall).

At home, Indianapolis accumulates 226.1 passing yards per game and gives up 232.9. That's more than it gains (221.2) and allows (220.7) overall.

At home, the Colts accumulate 149.7 rushing yards per game and give up 124. That's more than they gain overall (113.2), and less than they allow (130.7).

The Colts convert 38% of third downs at home (1.9% higher than their overall average), and give up 35.9% at home (1.4% lower than overall).

Colts Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 at Cincinnati L 34-14 CBS 12/16/2023 Pittsburgh W 30-13 NFL Network 12/24/2023 at Atlanta L 29-10 FOX 12/31/2023 Las Vegas - CBS 1/7/2024 Houston - -

