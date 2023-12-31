Best Bets, Odds for the Colts vs. Raiders Game – Week 17
Check out best bets for when the Indianapolis Colts (8-7) and the Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) square off at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
When is Colts vs. Raiders?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model and BetMGM both have the Colts taking home the win, but the model has them winning by slightly less (2.2 points). Lean towards taking the Raiders.
- The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Colts a 67.2% chance to win.
- The Colts have been the moneyline favorite a total of five times this season, and they've won each of those games.
- Indianapolis has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -205 or shorter.
- This season, the Raiders have been the underdog eight times and won two of those games.
- Las Vegas has a record of 1-5 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Las Vegas (+4)
- The Colts have covered the spread in a game nine times this season (9-6-0).
- The Raiders have gone 8-5-2 against the spread this season.
- In games they have played as 4-point or bigger underdogs, Las Vegas owns an ATS record of 2-3-1.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (42.5)
- Between them, these two teams average 0.1 more points per game (42.6) than this matchup's total (42.5).
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 44.4 points per game, 1.9 more than the over/under in this matchup.
- A total of 10 of the Colts' 15 games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).
- Raiders games have gone over the point total in four out of 15 opportunities (26.7%).
Jonathan Taylor Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 18.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|8
|57.1
|5
|17.1
|1
Zamir White Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 17.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|11
|24.4
|1
|4.9
|0
