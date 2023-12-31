You can see player prop bet odds for Jason Robertson, Connor Bedard and others on the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks ahead of their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday at American Airlines Center.

Blackhawks vs. Stars Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blackhawks vs. Stars Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Bedard's 15 goals and 17 assists in 35 games for Chicago add up to 32 total points on the season.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Dec. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Dec. 27 2 0 2 5 at Blues Dec. 23 1 0 1 2 vs. Canadiens Dec. 22 0 1 1 3 vs. Avalanche Dec. 19 0 2 2 6

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Philipp Kurashev is a key piece of the offense for Chicago with 22 total points this season. He has scored six goals and added 16 assists in 28 games.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Dec. 29 0 1 1 3 vs. Jets Dec. 27 0 1 1 2 at Blues Dec. 23 0 2 2 2 vs. Canadiens Dec. 22 0 0 0 0 vs. Avalanche Dec. 19 0 0 0 0

Jason Dickinson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -357)

Jason Dickinson's 12 goals and six assists add up to 18 points this season.

Dickinson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Dec. 29 1 1 2 1 vs. Jets Dec. 27 0 0 0 3 at Blues Dec. 23 1 0 1 2 vs. Canadiens Dec. 22 1 0 1 1 vs. Avalanche Dec. 19 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Robertson is Dallas' leading contributor with 34 points. He has 11 goals and 23 assists this season.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 0 2 2 6 at Blues Dec. 27 1 0 1 5 at Predators Dec. 23 0 1 1 3 vs. Canucks Dec. 21 0 2 2 9 vs. Kraken Dec. 18 1 0 1 5

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Joe Pavelski is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 33 points (14 goals, 19 assists) to the team.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 1 1 2 3 at Blues Dec. 27 0 0 0 2 at Predators Dec. 23 0 1 1 4 vs. Canucks Dec. 21 0 1 1 1 vs. Kraken Dec. 18 0 2 2 3

