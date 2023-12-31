Sunday's NHL slate features a matchup between the heavily favored Dallas Stars (21-9-4) and the Chicago Blackhawks (11-22-2) at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The Stars are -400 on the moneyline to win at home against the Blackhawks (+310) in the game, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW.

Blackhawks vs. Stars Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Blackhawks vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Blackhawks vs. Stars Betting Trends

In 21 games this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Stars have won 64.5% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (20-11).

The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 33 games this season, with 10 upset wins (30.3%).

Dallas has had moneyline odds set at -400 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Chicago has played with moneyline odds of +310 or longer in two games this season, and lost both.

Blackhawks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 1-9 8-2-0 6.3 3.60 3.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.60 3.50 5 17.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 5-4 5-4-1 6.1 2.60 3.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 2.60 3.80 5 16.7% Record as ML Favorite 7-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 1 Puck Line Losses 9 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

