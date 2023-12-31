Having lost 10 in a row away from home, the Chicago Blackhawks play at the Dallas Stars on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW to see the Stars and the Blackhawks take the ice.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks vs Stars Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blackhawks vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/29/2023 Stars Blackhawks 5-4 (F/OT) DAL

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 128 goals conceded (3.7 per game) is 29th in the NHL.

With 86 goals (2.5 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 26 goals over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 35 15 17 32 31 30 40.5% Philipp Kurashev 28 6 16 22 15 16 52.4% Jason Dickinson 35 12 6 18 14 31 46.7% Nick Foligno 35 8 9 17 13 28 47.9% Anthony Beauvillier 35 4 9 13 5 22 50%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars rank 12th in goals against, conceding 105 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

The Stars rank 11th in the NHL with 118 goals scored (3.5 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Stars have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that stretch.

Stars Key Players