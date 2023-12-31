Will Andrew Ogletree find his way into the end zone when the Indianapolis Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders come together in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Ogletree will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Andrew Ogletree score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

This year Ogletree has hauled in nine passes on 21 targets for 147 yards and two TDs, averaging 13.4 yards per game.

Ogletree has had a touchdown catch in two of 10 games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Andrew Ogletree Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 2 1 20 0 Week 3 @Ravens 2 1 11 0 Week 4 Rams 4 3 48 1 Week 5 Titans 2 2 16 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Saints 3 1 33 1 Week 9 @Panthers 3 1 19 0 Week 13 @Titans 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Bengals 2 0 0 0 Week 15 Steelers 1 0 0 0

Rep Andrew Ogletree with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.