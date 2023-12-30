Saturday's MVC slate includes the Murray State Racers (6-2) facing the Valparaiso Beacons (2-6) at 6:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Valparaiso vs. Murray State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Valparaiso Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Valparaiso Players to Watch

  • Leah Earnest: 15.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Olivia Brown: 10.4 PTS, 2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Saniya Jackson: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Nevaeh Jackson: 5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ava Interrante: 6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Murray State Players to Watch

  • Katelyn Young: 19 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Ava Learn: 12.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Hannah McKay: 10.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Haven Ford: 8.3 PTS, 4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Bria Sanders-Woods: 8.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.