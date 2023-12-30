Saturday's contest that pits the Murray State Racers (7-2) versus the Valparaiso Beacons (2-8) at CFSB Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 88-65 in favor of Murray State, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Beacons' last outing on Wednesday ended in a 78-62 loss to Stetson.

Valparaiso vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

Valparaiso vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 88, Valparaiso 65

Valparaiso Schedule Analysis

The Beacons captured their signature win of the season on December 9, when they beat the Chicago State Cougars, who rank No. 356 in our computer rankings, 83-64.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Valparaiso is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most losses.

Valparaiso has five losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.

Valparaiso Leaders

Leah Earnest: 13.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.5 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

13.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.5 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Olivia Brown: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.6 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.6 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48) Saniya Jackson: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50.8 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50.8 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25) Nevaeh Jackson: 4.5 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 17.1 3PT% (6-for-35)

4.5 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 17.1 3PT% (6-for-35) Ava Interrante: 6.5 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

Valparaiso Performance Insights

The Beacons are being outscored by 10.6 points per game, with a -106 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.5 points per game (268th in college basketball), and allow 71.1 per outing (301st in college basketball).

