If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Southern Indiana and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Southern Indiana ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 2-0 NR NR 246

Southern Indiana's best wins

Southern Indiana's signature victory this season came against the Wright State Raiders, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 148) in the RPI. Southern Indiana brought home the 67-63 win at home on November 6. The leading scorer against Wright State was Madison Webb, who compiled 13 points with eight rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

66-60 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 237/RPI) on November 16

75-37 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 330/RPI) on December 29

72-51 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 339/RPI) on December 9

71-68 on the road over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 348/RPI) on December 31

Southern Indiana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Southern Indiana has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Southern Indiana gets the 246th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Screaming Eagles have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with four contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 14 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

USI has 16 games remaining this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Southern Indiana's next game

Matchup: Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles vs. Tennessee State Tigers

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles vs. Tennessee State Tigers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

