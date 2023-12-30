Saturday's game between the Purdue Boilermakers (7-5) and the Wisconsin Badgers (7-4) at Mackey Arena has a projected final score of 67-63 based on our computer prediction, with Purdue taking home the win. Game time is at 6:00 PM on December 30.

The Boilermakers took care of business in their most recent matchup 79-63 against Indiana State on Wednesday.

Purdue vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 2

Purdue vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 67, Wisconsin 63

Other Big Ten Predictions

Purdue Schedule Analysis

The Boilermakers picked up their best win of the season on November 16 by claiming a 72-58 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Boilermakers have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one), but also have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 losses (four).

Purdue 2023-24 Best Wins

72-58 at home over Texas A&M (No. 18) on November 16

67-50 at home over Southern (No. 187) on November 12

67-59 on the road over Dayton (No. 201) on December 1

95-57 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 267) on November 26

79-63 at home over Indiana State (No. 275) on December 20

Purdue Leaders

Abbey Ellis: 14.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.3 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)

14.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.3 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53) Jeanae Terry: 4.1 PTS, 5.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 28.9 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2)

4.1 PTS, 5.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 28.9 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2) Madison Layden: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.1 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (29-for-62)

10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.1 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (29-for-62) Mary Ashley Stevenson: 9.1 PTS, 40.4 FG%

9.1 PTS, 40.4 FG% Caitlyn Harper: 9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 53.1 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers outscore opponents by 4.4 points per game (scoring 66.5 points per game to rank 180th in college basketball while allowing 62.1 per contest to rank 135th in college basketball) and have a +53 scoring differential overall.

The Boilermakers put up 79.8 points per game in home games, compared to 53.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 26.5 points per contest.

In home games, Purdue is allowing 15 fewer points per game (56.8) than in away games (71.8).

