The Purdue Boilermakers (7-5) welcome in the Wisconsin Badgers (7-4) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Purdue Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Purdue vs. Wisconsin Scoring Comparison

The Badgers' 68 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 62.1 the Boilermakers give up to opponents.

Wisconsin has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 62.1 points.

Purdue is 7-3 when it gives up fewer than 68 points.

The Boilermakers average just three more points per game (66.5) than the Badgers allow (63.5).

When Purdue scores more than 63.5 points, it is 7-0.

Wisconsin is 6-2 when allowing fewer than 66.5 points.

The Boilermakers shoot 41.3% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Badgers concede defensively.

The Badgers' 42.4 shooting percentage from the field is only 4.2 higher than the Boilermakers have given up.

Purdue Leaders

Abbey Ellis: 14.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.3 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)

14.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.3 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53) Jeanae Terry: 4.1 PTS, 5.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 28.9 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2)

4.1 PTS, 5.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 28.9 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2) Madison Layden: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.1 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (29-for-62)

10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.1 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (29-for-62) Mary Ashley Stevenson: 9.1 PTS, 40.4 FG%

9.1 PTS, 40.4 FG% Caitlyn Harper: 9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 53.1 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)

Purdue Schedule