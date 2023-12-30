Saturday's Big Ten slate includes the Purdue Boilermakers (6-4) meeting the Wisconsin Badgers (6-4) at 6:00 PM ET.

Purdue vs. Wisconsin Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

6:00 PM ET

Purdue Players to Watch

Jeanae Terry: 4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Abbey Ellis: 14.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Madison Layden: 11.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Caitlyn Harper: 10 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

10 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Mary Ashley Stevenson: 9.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Serah Williams: 16.1 PTS, 9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.9 BLK

16.1 PTS, 9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.9 BLK Ronnie Porter: 10.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Sania Copeland: 9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Brooke Schramek: 9.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK D'Yanis Jimenez: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

