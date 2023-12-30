How to Watch the Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Milwaukee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons' (8-4) Horizon schedule includes Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Panthers (7-6) at Klotsche Center. It starts at 3:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Horizon Games
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Milwaukee Scoring Comparison
- The Mastodons score an average of 76.3 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 61.2 the Panthers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 61.2 points, Purdue Fort Wayne is 7-1.
- Milwaukee has a 7-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.3 points.
- The 68.5 points per game the Panthers average are only 2.6 more points than the Mastodons give up (65.9).
- Milwaukee is 6-2 when scoring more than 65.9 points.
- Purdue Fort Wayne is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 68.5 points.
- This year the Panthers are shooting 43.3% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Mastodons give up.
- The Mastodons make 43.5% of their shots from the field, 3.8% higher than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders
- Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 45 3PT% (18-for-40)
- Shayla Sellers: 11.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.1 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (20-for-47)
- Audra Emmerson: 9.2 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (25-for-73)
- Ryin Ott: 8.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 41 3PT% (16-for-39)
- Erin Woodson: 6.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|St. Thomas
|L 64-59
|Hilliard Gates Sports Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|L 78-76
|University Arena
|12/21/2023
|Aquinas College
|W 77-43
|Hilliard Gates Sports Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|-
|Klotsche Center
|1/1/2024
|@ Green Bay
|-
|Kress Events Center
|1/4/2024
|Robert Morris
|-
|Hilliard Gates Sports Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.