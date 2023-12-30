The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons' (8-4) Horizon schedule includes Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Panthers (7-6) at Klotsche Center. It starts at 3:00 PM ET.

Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Milwaukee Scoring Comparison

  • The Mastodons score an average of 76.3 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 61.2 the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 61.2 points, Purdue Fort Wayne is 7-1.
  • Milwaukee has a 7-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.3 points.
  • The 68.5 points per game the Panthers average are only 2.6 more points than the Mastodons give up (65.9).
  • Milwaukee is 6-2 when scoring more than 65.9 points.
  • Purdue Fort Wayne is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 68.5 points.
  • This year the Panthers are shooting 43.3% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Mastodons give up.
  • The Mastodons make 43.5% of their shots from the field, 3.8% higher than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders

  • Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 45 3PT% (18-for-40)
  • Shayla Sellers: 11.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.1 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (20-for-47)
  • Audra Emmerson: 9.2 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (25-for-73)
  • Ryin Ott: 8.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 41 3PT% (16-for-39)
  • Erin Woodson: 6.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 St. Thomas L 64-59 Hilliard Gates Sports Center
12/17/2023 @ Western Michigan L 78-76 University Arena
12/21/2023 Aquinas College W 77-43 Hilliard Gates Sports Center
12/30/2023 @ Milwaukee - Klotsche Center
1/1/2024 @ Green Bay - Kress Events Center
1/4/2024 Robert Morris - Hilliard Gates Sports Center

