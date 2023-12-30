Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Milwaukee December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Horizon schedule includes the Milwaukee Panthers (6-6) meeting the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-3) at 3:00 PM ET.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Milwaukee Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch
- Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Shayla Sellers: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Audra Emmerson: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Renna Schwieterman: 9.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Destinee Marshall: 8.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Milwaukee Players to Watch
- Kendall Nead: 18.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kamy Peppler: 11.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jada Donaldson: 5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Angie Cera: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jorey Buwalda: 7.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
