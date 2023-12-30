If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Purdue Fort Wayne and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Purdue Fort Wayne ranks

Record Horizon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 3-0 NR NR 44

Purdue Fort Wayne's best wins

As far as its best win this season, Purdue Fort Wayne took down the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on November 26. The final score was 90-77. That signature victory against Western Kentucky featured a team-best 21 points from Audra Emmerson. Shayla Sellers, with 17 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

71-60 at home over Wright State (No. 148/RPI) on December 3

57-46 on the road over Bellarmine (No. 189/RPI) on December 6

70-64 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 203/RPI) on November 15

88-74 over Delaware (No. 210/RPI) on November 25

84-66 on the road over Oakland (No. 271/RPI) on November 30

Purdue Fort Wayne's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Purdue Fort Wayne is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Purdue Fort Wayne gets the 161st-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

Of the Mastodons' 18 remaining games this season, 12 are against teams with worse records, and eight are against teams with records over .500.

Of IPFW's 18 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Purdue Fort Wayne's next game

Matchup: Green Bay Phoenix vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons

Green Bay Phoenix vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

