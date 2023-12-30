Will Purdue Fort Wayne be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Purdue Fort Wayne's full tournament resume.

How Purdue Fort Wayne ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-2 4-0 NR NR 80

Purdue Fort Wayne's best wins

Purdue Fort Wayne beat the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (No. 89-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 98-77 win on December 2 -- its signature win of the season. The leading point-getter against Oakland was Anthony Roberts, who compiled 20 points with two rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

86-64 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 133/RPI) on November 12

77-67 over Northern Arizona (No. 143/RPI) on November 17

75-71 at home over Green Bay (No. 198/RPI) on November 29

82-74 on the road over DePaul (No. 224/RPI) on November 7

73-60 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 256/RPI) on December 29

Purdue Fort Wayne's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Based on the RPI, the Mastodons have one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Purdue Fort Wayne is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Mastodons are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Schedule insights

Purdue Fort Wayne gets to face the 18th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Mastodons have 16 games remaining this season, including 16 against teams with worse records, and eight against teams with records over .500.

UPFW's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Purdue Fort Wayne's next game

Matchup: Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons vs. Wright State Raiders

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons vs. Wright State Raiders Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

