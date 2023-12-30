When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Purdue be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Purdue ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 1-1 NR NR 110

Purdue's best wins

On November 16 against the Texas A&M Aggies, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 36) in the RPI rankings, Purdue claimed its best win of the season, a 72-58 victory at home. That signature victory against Texas A&M featured a team-best 20 points from Rashunda Jones. Abbey Ellis, with 20 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

89-50 at home over Wisconsin (No. 72/RPI) on December 30

67-50 at home over Southern (No. 124/RPI) on November 12

95-57 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 225/RPI) on November 26

67-59 on the road over Dayton (No. 236/RPI) on December 1

79-63 at home over Indiana State (No. 295/RPI) on December 20

Purdue's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Purdue is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Boilermakers are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins, but also tied for the 45th-most losses.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Purdue is facing the 45th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Boilermakers have 14 games remaining against teams over .500. They have four upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Purdue has 16 games left this year, including four contests versus Top 25 teams.

Purdue's next game

Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

