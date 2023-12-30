The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) welcome in the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) after winning five home games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Oregon Stats Insights

This season, the Ducks have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.8% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Bruins' opponents have hit.

Oregon has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.

The Bruins are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Ducks sit at 185th.

The Ducks record 79.3 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 62.0 the Bruins give up.

When Oregon totals more than 62.0 points, it is 9-3.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCLA Stats Insights

This season, UCLA has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

The Bruins are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Ducks sit at 228th.

The Bruins put up only 3.4 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Ducks give up (71.2).

UCLA has a 6-6 record when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon posted 73.0 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 67.4 points per contest.

At home, the Ducks surrendered 5.8 fewer points per game (63.2) than on the road (69.0).

In terms of total threes made, Oregon fared better in home games last year, draining 7.2 per game, compared to 7.0 in away games. Meanwhile, it produced a 32.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 32.7% mark when playing on the road.

UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UCLA put up 77.8 points per game last season, 8.0 more than it averaged away (69.8).

At home, the Bruins allowed 57.5 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (61.4).

UCLA made more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.7) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (37.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2023 Syracuse L 83-63 Sanford Sports Pentagon 12/21/2023 Kent State W 84-70 Matthew Knight Arena 12/28/2023 USC W 82-74 Matthew Knight Arena 12/30/2023 UCLA - Matthew Knight Arena 1/4/2024 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion 1/6/2024 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

UCLA Upcoming Schedule