The Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 1-0 ACC) hit the road in ACC action against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-7, 0-1 ACC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Cavaliers are favored by 9.5 points in the game. The matchup has a point total of 115.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Virginia -9.5 115.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fighting Irish Betting Records & Stats

Notre Dame's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 115.5 points in 10 of 12 outings.

Notre Dame's games this year have had a 129.2-point total on average, 13.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Notre Dame has compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread.

Notre Dame (5-7-0 ATS) has covered the spread 58.3% of the time, 16.6% less often than Virginia (7-5-0) this season.

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Over/Under Stats

Games Over 115.5 % of Games Over 115.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia 7 58.3% 66.8 129.4 54.5 121.1 127.8 Notre Dame 10 83.3% 62.6 129.4 66.6 121.1 134.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Notre Dame Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers had 10 wins in 22 games against the spread last year in ACC action.

The Fighting Irish score 8.1 more points per game (62.6) than the Cavaliers give up (54.5).

Notre Dame is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall when it scores more than 54.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia 7-5-0 5-3 3-9-0 Notre Dame 5-7-0 2-1 3-9-0

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia Notre Dame 15-1 Home Record 11-8 6-5 Away Record 0-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-13-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.0 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.3 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-10-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.