Saturday's game that pits the Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 1-0 ACC) versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-7, 0-1 ACC) at Purcell Pavilion has a projected final score of 68-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Virginia. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 30.

There is no line set for the game.

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Where: South Bend, Indiana

Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 68, Notre Dame 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Notre Dame vs. Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia (-9.8)

Virginia (-9.8) Computer Predicted Total: 125.2

Notre Dame has a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season compared to Virginia, who is 7-5-0 ATS. Both the Fighting Irish and the Cavaliers are 3-9-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish are being outscored by 4.0 points per game with a -48 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.6 points per game (351st in college basketball) and allow 66.6 per outing (81st in college basketball).

The 35.9 rebounds per game Notre Dame averages rank 218th in the nation, and are 1.6 more than the 34.3 its opponents grab per outing.

Notre Dame hits 6.8 three-pointers per game (245th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.9 on average.

The Fighting Irish put up 84.8 points per 100 possessions (333rd in college basketball), while giving up 90.2 points per 100 possessions (198th in college basketball).

Notre Dame and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Fighting Irish commit 11.5 per game (154th in college basketball) and force 10.8 (288th in college basketball action).

