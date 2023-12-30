Can we expect Notre Dame to earn a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Preseason national championship odds: +30000

+30000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +100000

How Notre Dame ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 1-1 NR NR 164

Notre Dame's best wins

On December 30 versus the Virginia Cavaliers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 46) in the RPI rankings, Notre Dame captured its signature win of the season, a 76-54 victory at home. Carey Booth, as the top scorer in the win over Virginia, delivered 17 points, while J.R. Konieczny was second on the team with 17.

Next best wins

60-56 at home over Marist (No. 260/RPI) on December 22

66-64 over Oklahoma State (No. 269/RPI) on November 17

75-55 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 285/RPI) on November 22

86-65 at home over Western Michigan (No. 300/RPI) on December 5

70-63 at home over Niagara (No. 326/RPI) on November 6

Notre Dame's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Notre Dame is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Fighting Irish are 1-0 -- tied for the 38th-most wins.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Notre Dame faces the 73rd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Fighting Irish have 17 games remaining against teams above .500. They have one upcoming game against teams with worse records.

Notre Dame has 18 games left this season, and four of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Notre Dame's next game

Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. NC State Wolfpack

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. NC State Wolfpack Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV Channel: ACC Network

