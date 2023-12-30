2024 NCAA Bracketology: Notre Dame March Madness Odds | January 1
Can we expect Notre Dame to earn a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Preseason national championship odds: +30000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +100000
How Notre Dame ranks
|Record
|ACC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-7
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|164
Notre Dame's best wins
On December 30 versus the Virginia Cavaliers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 46) in the RPI rankings, Notre Dame captured its signature win of the season, a 76-54 victory at home. Carey Booth, as the top scorer in the win over Virginia, delivered 17 points, while J.R. Konieczny was second on the team with 17.
Next best wins
- 60-56 at home over Marist (No. 260/RPI) on December 22
- 66-64 over Oklahoma State (No. 269/RPI) on November 17
- 75-55 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 285/RPI) on November 22
- 86-65 at home over Western Michigan (No. 300/RPI) on December 5
- 70-63 at home over Niagara (No. 326/RPI) on November 6
Notre Dame's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-2
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Notre Dame is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Fighting Irish are 1-0 -- tied for the 38th-most wins.
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Notre Dame faces the 73rd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- The Fighting Irish have 17 games remaining against teams above .500. They have one upcoming game against teams with worse records.
- Notre Dame has 18 games left this season, and four of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Notre Dame's next game
- Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. NC State Wolfpack
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV Channel: ACC Network
