MAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks and the Buffalo Bulls take the court for one of four games on the college basketball slate on Saturday that include MAC teams.
MAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at Buffalo Bulls
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Ohio Bobcats at Bellarmine Knights
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Akron Zips at Canisius Golden Griffins
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Miami (OH) RedHawks at Austin Peay Governors
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|-
