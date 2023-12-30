The Detroit Lions (11-4) hit the road to play the Dallas Cowboys (10-5) at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Lions

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN

Lions Insights

The Lions put up 27.5 points per game, 8.4 more than the Cowboys give up (19.1).

The Lions collect 394.1 yards per game, 94.4 more yards than the 299.7 the Cowboys allow.

This season Detroit runs for 25.4 more yards per game (141.1) than Dallas allows (115.7).

The Lions have 21 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cowboys.

Lions Away Performance

In road games, the Lions put up 24.8 points per game and give up 25.3. That's less than they score overall (27.5), and more than they allow (23.7).

The Lions rack up 377.8 yards per game away from home (16.3 less than their overall average), and give up 351.1 on the road (25.6 more than overall).

Detroit's average yards passing in away games (243.0) is lower than its overall average (253.0). But its average yards conceded in away games (266.3) is higher than overall (234.9).

On the road, the Lions rack up 134.8 rushing yards per game and concede 84.9. That's less than they gain (141.1) and allow (90.6) overall.

The Lions' offensive third-down percentage in road games (41.0%) is lower than their overall average (43.6%). And their defensive third-down percentage in away games (38.3%) is higher than overall (37.7%).

Lions Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 at Chicago L 28-13 FOX 12/16/2023 Denver W 42-17 NFL Network 12/24/2023 at Minnesota W 30-24 FOX 12/30/2023 at Dallas - ABC/ESPN 1/7/2024 Minnesota - -

