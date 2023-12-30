At AT&T Stadium on Saturday, December 30, the Dallas Cowboys face the Detroit Lions, beginning at 8:15 PM ET. The Cowboys should be victorious, based on our computer model -- continue scrolling to find more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Cowboys rank sixth in total offense (366.2 yards per game) and seventh in total defense (299.7 yards allowed per game) this year. The Lions' defense ranks 24th in the NFL with 23.7 points given up per game, but they've been carried by their offense, which ranks fifth-best by posting 27.5 points per game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions vs. Cowboys Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Cowboys by 6) Under (53.5) Cowboys 28, Lions 22

Lions Betting Info

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lions have a 31.2% chance to win.

Detroit has won 10 games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.

Detroit and its opponent have combined to hit the over 10 out of 15 times this year.

Games involving the Lions this year have averaged 46.6 points per game, a 6.9-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Cowboys Betting Info

The Cowboys have a 73.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Dallas has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

When playing as at least 6-point favorites this season, the Cowboys have an ATS record of 6-2.

So far this season, eight of Dallas' 15 games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 53.5 points, 7.9 more than the average point total for Cowboys games this season.

Lions vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dallas 30.1 19.1 39.9 15.4 21.5 22.3 Detroit 27.5 23.7 30.6 21.9 24.8 25.3

