The Dallas Cowboys (10-5) play the Detroit Lions (11-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 52.5 points.

There will be plenty of live betting opportunities this week when the Cowboys clash with the Lions. Before placing any in-game bets, you'll want to take a look at the stats and trends that we list below.

Lions vs. Cowboys Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Lions have led eight times, have been losing four times, and have been knotted up three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

The Cowboys have led after the first quarter in eight games, have been behind after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Dallas' offense is averaging 6.3 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 4.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Lions have outscored their opponent in the second quarter 10 times, lost four times, and tied one time in 15 games this season.

The Cowboys have won the second quarter in nine games this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in six games.

Dallas' offense is averaging 9.1 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 8.2 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Lions have won the third quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in nine games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

In 15 games this season, the Cowboys have won the third quarter six times, been outscored seven times, and tied two times.

On offense, Dallas is averaging 3.9 points in the third quarter (20th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 4.1 points on average in the third quarter (13th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this season, the Lions have won the fourth quarter in 10 games, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

In 15 games this season, the Cowboys have won the fourth quarter 11 times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up one time.

Dallas' offense is averaging 7.9 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 4.7 points on average in that quarter.

Lions vs. Cowboys Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the completion of the first half, the Lions have led 12 times and have been trailing three times.

The Cowboys have led after the first half in eight games (7-1 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in six games (2-4), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (1-0) in 2023.

2nd Half

This season, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games (5-2 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in seven games (5-2), and they've tied in the second half in one game (1-0).

In 15 games this season, the Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the second half eight times, lost six times, and tied one time.

Dallas' offense is averaging 11.8 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 8.9 points on average in the second half.

