Should you bet on Jared Goff getting into the end zone in the Detroit Lions' upcoming Week 17 matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Jared Goff score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Goff has racked up 21 rushing yards (1.4 per game) on 32 attempts with two touchdowns.

Goff has found the end zone via the ground in two games this year.

Jared Goff Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 22 35 253 1 0 5 -1 0 Week 2 Seahawks 28 35 323 3 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Falcons 22 33 243 1 1 5 3 1 Week 4 @Packers 19 28 210 1 1 2 10 0 Week 5 Panthers 20 28 236 3 0 2 0 1 Week 6 @Buccaneers 30 44 353 2 0 2 3 0 Week 7 @Ravens 33 53 284 0 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Raiders 26 37 272 1 1 2 -2 0 Week 10 @Chargers 23 33 333 2 0 3 -2 0 Week 11 Bears 23 35 236 2 3 2 3 0 Week 12 Packers 29 44 332 2 0 3 9 0 Week 13 @Saints 16 25 213 2 0 2 -2 0 Week 14 @Bears 20 35 161 1 2 1 0 0 Week 15 Broncos 24 34 278 5 0 0 0 0 Week 16 @Vikings 30 40 257 1 0 3 0 0

