Will Jahmyr Gibbs get into the end zone when the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys play in Week 17 on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Gibbs will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jahmyr Gibbs score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Gibbs has rushed for 872 yards on 154 carries (67.1 ypg), with nine touchdowns.

Gibbs has tacked on 51 receptions for 316 yards (24.3 per game) and one TD.

Gibbs has scored multiple rushing TDs twice this year. He has found the end zone on the ground in seven games in all.

In one of 13 games this season, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Jahmyr Gibbs Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 7 42 0 2 18 0 Week 2 Seahawks 7 17 0 7 39 0 Week 3 Falcons 17 80 0 1 2 0 Week 4 @Packers 8 40 0 4 11 0 Week 7 @Ravens 11 68 1 9 58 0 Week 8 Raiders 26 152 1 5 37 0 Week 10 @Chargers 14 77 2 3 35 0 Week 11 Bears 8 36 1 6 59 0 Week 12 Packers 11 54 0 4 19 0 Week 13 @Saints 8 60 0 1 -6 0 Week 14 @Bears 11 66 1 3 16 0 Week 15 Broncos 11 100 1 2 8 1 Week 16 @Vikings 15 80 2 4 20 0

Rep Jahmyr Gibbs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.