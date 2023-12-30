The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1), who have won 10 straight. The Spartans are favorites (-8.5) in the contest, which tips at 2:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The over/under is set at 150.5 in the matchup.

Indiana State vs. Michigan State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -8.5 150.5

Sycamores Betting Records & Stats

Indiana State's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 150.5 points in eight of nine outings.

Indiana State has a 159-point average over/under in its outings this season, 8.5 more points than this game's total.

Indiana State is 7-2-0 ATS this year.

Michigan State has had less success against the spread than Indiana State this season, sporting an ATS record of 6-5-0, compared to the 7-2-0 mark of Indiana State.

Indiana State vs. Michigan State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 3 27.3% 76.4 164.6 63.7 134.5 141.6 Indiana State 8 88.9% 88.2 164.6 70.8 134.5 157.4

Additional Indiana State Insights & Trends

The Sycamores put up an average of 88.2 points per game, 24.5 more points than the 63.7 the Spartans give up to opponents.

Indiana State has put together a 7-2 ATS record and an 11-1 overall record in games it scores more than 63.7 points.

Indiana State vs. Michigan State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 6-5-0 5-2 5-6-0 Indiana State 7-2-0 0-1 7-2-0

Indiana State vs. Michigan State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan State Indiana State 12-2 Home Record 11-4 4-7 Away Record 7-6 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 10-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-3-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.3 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.7 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

