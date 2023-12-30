If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Indiana State and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Indiana State ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 1-0 NR NR 309

Indiana State's best wins

On November 23, Indiana State registered its best win of the season, a 64-52 victory over the Radford Highlanders, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 276) in the RPI rankings. Bella Finnegan, in that signature victory, compiled a team-high 16 points with three rebounds and zero assists. Asia Donald also played a part with 11 points, zero rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

85-82 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 315/RPI) on November 6

65-57 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 330/RPI) on December 10

66-49 on the road over Evansville (No. 357/RPI) on December 30

73-65 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 358/RPI) on December 2

Indiana State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Indiana State gets to face the 13th-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Sycamores have 19 games remaining on the schedule, with 11 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and six games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Indiana St has 19 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Indiana State's next game

Matchup: Drake Bulldogs vs. Indiana State Sycamores

Drake Bulldogs vs. Indiana State Sycamores Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

