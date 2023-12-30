How to Watch Indiana State vs. Michigan State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) will try to continue a three-game win run when they host the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The Sycamores have taken 10 games in a row.
Indiana State vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Indiana State Stats Insights
- The Sycamores are shooting 52.4% from the field, 14.5% higher than the 37.9% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.
- Indiana State is 11-1 when it shoots higher than 37.9% from the field.
- The Sycamores are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 195th.
- The Sycamores put up an average of 88.2 points per game, 24.5 more points than the 63.7 the Spartans allow.
- Indiana State is 11-1 when it scores more than 63.7 points.
Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Indiana State scored 80.3 points per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged away (77.7).
- The Sycamores allowed 66.4 points per game at home last season, and 70.8 away.
- Indiana State sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than on the road (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35%) than away (34.3%).
Indiana State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 98-54
|Hulman Center
|12/16/2023
|Ball State
|W 83-72
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 90-69
|Hulman Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/3/2024
|Evansville
|-
|Hulman Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
