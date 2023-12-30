Saturday's contest at Meeks Family Fieldhouse has the Indiana State Sycamores (4-6) taking on the Evansville Purple Aces (2-9) at 7:00 PM (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Indiana State by a score of 75-70, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Sycamores dropped their last game 79-63 against Purdue on Wednesday.

Indiana State vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming

Indiana State vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 75, Evansville 70

Indiana State Schedule Analysis

The Sycamores' best win this season came in a 65-57 victory over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks on December 10.

Indiana State has two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.

Indiana State has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (three).

Indiana State 2023-24 Best Wins

65-57 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 279) on December 10

64-52 over Radford (No. 306) on November 23

85-82 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 310) on November 6

73-65 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 340) on December 2

Indiana State Leaders

Kiley Bess: 12.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

12.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Mya Glanton: 9.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 54.4 FG%

9.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 54.4 FG% Bella Finnegan: 11.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 31.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (14-for-63)

11.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 31.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (14-for-63) Chelsea Cain: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Ella Sawyer: 4.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 26.3 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18)

Indiana State Performance Insights

The Sycamores have been outscored by 4.5 points per game (posting 66.3 points per game, 185th in college basketball, while allowing 70.8 per outing, 297th in college basketball) and have a -45 scoring differential.

