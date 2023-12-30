Will Indiana be one of the teams to secure a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Indiana's complete tournament resume.

How Indiana ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-1 2-0 15 15 12

Indiana's best wins

Indiana defeated the Princeton Tigers (No. 14 in the RPI) in a 72-63 win on November 25 -- its signature win of the season. In the victory over Princeton, Sara Scalia put up a team-high 28 points. MacKenzie Holmes chipped in 20 points.

Next best wins

84-35 at home over Bowling Green (No. 27/RPI) on December 22

112-79 at home over Murray State (No. 89/RPI) on November 17

71-57 over Tennessee (No. 110/RPI) on November 23

77-44 at home over Lipscomb (No. 118/RPI) on November 19

67-59 on the road over Maine (No. 148/RPI) on November 30

Indiana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 6-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Based on the RPI, Indiana has two wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, Indiana has six wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Indiana is playing the 90th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Hoosiers' upcoming schedule includes 13 games against teams with worse records and 13 games against teams with records north of .500.

Of Indiana's 15 remaining games this year, it has three upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Indiana's next game

Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers vs. Michigan Wolverines

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Michigan Wolverines Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV Channel: BTN

