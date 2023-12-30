2024 NCAA Bracketology: Indiana March Madness Odds | January 1
When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Indiana be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12500
- Preseason national championship odds: +6000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +12500
How Indiana ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-3
|2-0
|NR
|42
|60
Indiana's best wins
Indiana beat the Michigan Wolverines (No. 59-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 78-75 win on December 5 -- its best victory of the season. In the victory against Michigan, Malik Reneau amassed a team-high 15 points. Kel'el Ware added 13 points.
Next best wins
- 69-68 at home over Morehead State (No. 66/RPI) on December 19
- 89-76 over Harvard (No. 119/RPI) on November 26
- 65-53 at home over Maryland (No. 162/RPI) on December 1
- 100-87 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 185/RPI) on December 29
- 89-80 at home over Wright State (No. 190/RPI) on November 16
Indiana's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0
- Indiana has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one), but also has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (three).
- According to the RPI, the Hoosiers have one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 38th-most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Hoosiers are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.
Schedule insights
- Indiana has been given the 76th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- Of the Hoosiers' 18 remaining games this season, eight are against teams with worse records, and 18 are against teams with records north of .500.
- IU has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with five games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Indiana's next game
- Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Indiana Hoosiers
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV Channel: BTN
