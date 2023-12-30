When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Indiana be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

+6000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +12500

How Indiana ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 2-0 NR 42 60

Indiana's best wins

Indiana beat the Michigan Wolverines (No. 59-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 78-75 win on December 5 -- its best victory of the season. In the victory against Michigan, Malik Reneau amassed a team-high 15 points. Kel'el Ware added 13 points.

Next best wins

69-68 at home over Morehead State (No. 66/RPI) on December 19

89-76 over Harvard (No. 119/RPI) on November 26

65-53 at home over Maryland (No. 162/RPI) on December 1

100-87 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 185/RPI) on December 29

89-80 at home over Wright State (No. 190/RPI) on November 16

Indiana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Indiana has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one), but also has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (three).

According to the RPI, the Hoosiers have one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 38th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Hoosiers are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

Schedule insights

Indiana has been given the 76th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Hoosiers' 18 remaining games this season, eight are against teams with worse records, and 18 are against teams with records north of .500.

IU has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with five games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Indiana's next game

Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Indiana Hoosiers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV Channel: BTN

