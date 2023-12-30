When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Evansville be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Evansville ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 1-1 NR NR 39

Evansville's best wins

Evansville's best victory this season came against the UT Martin Skyhawks, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 157) in the RPI. Evansville took home the 98-91 win at home on December 18. The leading scorer against UT Martin was Antonio Thomas, who amassed 27 points with five rebounds and five assists.

Next best wins

91-89 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 178/RPI) on December 2

72-64 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 203/RPI) on November 6

74-50 at home over Ball State (No. 210/RPI) on November 18

70-61 on the road over Bellarmine (No. 229/RPI) on December 16

85-77 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 249/RPI) on November 24

Evansville's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

According to the RPI, the Purple Aces have seven wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Evansville has been handed the 256th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Reviewing the Purple Aces' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games versus teams that are above .500 and 11 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Evansville has 15 games remaining this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Evansville's next game

Matchup: Indiana State Sycamores vs. Evansville Purple Aces

Indiana State Sycamores vs. Evansville Purple Aces Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

