Saturday's contest that pits the Indiana State Sycamores (4-6) versus the Evansville Purple Aces (2-9) at Meeks Family Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 75-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Indiana State, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 7:00 PM on December 30.

In their last time out, the Purple Aces lost 74-44 to Southeast Missouri State on Thursday.

Evansville vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming

Evansville vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 75, Evansville 70

Other MVC Predictions

Evansville Schedule Analysis

The Purple Aces' best victory this season came against the Lindenwood (MO) Lions, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 339) in our computer rankings. The Purple Aces secured the 70-68 win at home on December 16.

Evansville has five losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

Evansville Leaders

Kynidi Mason Striverson: 15.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

15.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Maggie Hartwig: 11.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 37.7 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

11.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 37.7 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Barbora Tomancova: 8.5 PTS, 45.6 FG%

8.5 PTS, 45.6 FG% Julia Palomo: 4.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

4.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Alana Striverson: 8.1 PTS, 27.6 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (15-for-52)

Evansville Performance Insights

The Purple Aces have a -189 scoring differential, falling short by 17.1 points per game. They're putting up 68.5 points per game to rank 139th in college basketball and are giving up 85.6 per outing to rank 357th in college basketball.

In home games, the Purple Aces are putting up 2.3 fewer points per game (67.2) than they are when playing on the road (69.5).

Defensively, Evansville has played better in home games this year, giving up 73.4 points per game, compared to 95.8 in road games.

