If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Butler and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Butler ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-1 NR NR 107

Butler's best wins

Butler's best win of the season came against the Wisconsin Badgers, a top 100 team (No. 72), according to the RPI. Butler claimed the 59-51 road win on December 3. Against Wisconsin, Rachel Kent led the team by posting 25 points to go along with four rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

68-61 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 137/RPI) on November 12

76-54 over St. Thomas (No. 158/RPI) on November 25

53-47 at home over Austin Peay (No. 221/RPI) on November 18

69-49 at home over Ohio (No. 308/RPI) on December 21

84-51 at home over Chicago State (No. 325/RPI) on December 10

Butler's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Butler is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

According to the RPI, the Bulldogs have three losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Butler gets the 155th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

Glancing at the Bulldogs' upcoming schedule, they have 15 games versus teams that are above .500 and 10 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Butler has 17 games left this season, including four contests versus Top 25 teams.

Butler's next game

Matchup: Butler Bulldogs vs. Georgetown Hoyas

Butler Bulldogs vs. Georgetown Hoyas Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

