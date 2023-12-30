Brock Wright did not participate in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions' Week 17 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys starts at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday. Seeking Wright's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Rep Brock Wright and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heading into Week 17, Wright has 13 receptions for 91 yards -- 7.0 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 14 occasions.

Keep an eye on Wright's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Brock Wright Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

The Lions have no other receivers on the injury list.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 17 Injury Reports

Lions vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: December 30, 2023

December 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Wright 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 14 13 91 49 1 7.0

Wright Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 2 2 17 0 Week 5 Panthers 3 3 16 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Raiders 1 1 5 0 Week 10 @Chargers 3 2 23 1 Week 12 Packers 1 1 9 0 Week 13 @Saints 1 1 8 0 Week 14 @Bears 2 2 6 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.