What are Ball State's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Ball State ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 NR NR 130

Ball State's best wins

On December 21, Ball State captured its signature win of the season, a 52-51 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs, a top 100 team (No. 66), according to the RPI. In the victory over Georgia, Ally Becki compiled a team-best 16 points. Madelyn Bischoff added 11 points.

Next best wins

67-59 on the road over Western Kentucky (No. 106/RPI) on December 10

75-64 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 142/RPI) on November 18

71-64 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 208/RPI) on December 3

86-71 on the road over Troy (No. 228/RPI) on November 11

73-62 over Pittsburgh (No. 266/RPI) on December 19

Ball State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, the Cardinals have two wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, Ball State has three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Ball State has the 140th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Cardinals have 18 games left on the schedule, with 11 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 18 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

In terms of Ball St's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Ball State's next game

Matchup: Western Michigan Broncos vs. Ball State Cardinals

Western Michigan Broncos vs. Ball State Cardinals Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

