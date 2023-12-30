The Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to square off in a Week 17 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday. Will Amon-Ra St. Brown score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Will Amon-Ra St. Brown score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a TD)

St. Brown's team-leading 1,281 yards receiving (91.5 per game) have come on 106 catches (146 targets) and he has scored eight touchdowns.

St. Brown has registered a touchdown catch in eight of 14 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 9 6 71 1 Week 2 Seahawks 7 6 102 0 Week 3 Falcons 12 9 102 0 Week 4 @Packers 7 5 56 1 Week 6 @Buccaneers 15 12 124 1 Week 7 @Ravens 19 13 102 0 Week 8 Raiders 9 6 108 0 Week 10 @Chargers 9 8 156 1 Week 11 Bears 11 8 77 1 Week 12 Packers 11 9 95 0 Week 13 @Saints 6 2 49 1 Week 14 @Bears 8 3 21 0 Week 15 Broncos 9 7 112 1 Week 16 @Vikings 14 12 106 1

