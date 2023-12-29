The Elon Phoenix (6-6) host the Valparaiso Beacons (4-8) after winning five home games in a row. The Phoenix are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5.

Valparaiso vs. Elon Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Elon, North Carolina

Elon, North Carolina Venue: Schar Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Elon -5.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Beacons Betting Records & Stats

Valparaiso's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 143.5 points in three of 11 outings.

The average total for Valparaiso's games this season is 136.9 points, 6.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Valparaiso has gone 6-5-0 ATS this season.

Valparaiso (6-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 44.4% of the time, 10.1% more often than Elon (4-5-0) this season.

Valparaiso vs. Elon Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Elon 8 88.9% 80.4 147.2 76.7 146.9 146.2 Valparaiso 3 27.3% 66.8 147.2 70.2 146.9 144.6

Additional Valparaiso Insights & Trends

The Beacons score 9.9 fewer points per game (66.8) than the Phoenix allow (76.7).

Valparaiso vs. Elon Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Elon 4-5-0 0-0 7-2-0 Valparaiso 6-5-0 3-2 2-9-0

Valparaiso vs. Elon Home/Away Splits

Elon Valparaiso 4-0 Home Record 4-4 0-5 Away Record 0-4 1-1-0 Home ATS Record 3-4-0 1-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-1-0 98 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69 66.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.3 2-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-6-0 4-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-3-0

